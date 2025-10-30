Kriha Boucek LLC to Join F3 Law, Forming the Nation's Premier Education Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, LLP (F3 Law), a leading education law firm dedicated to serving schools and educational institutions nationwide, and Kriha Boucek LLC (KB), a respected and growing Illinois-based law firm with deep roots in education law, announced today that KB will join F3 Law effective January 1, 2026. The combination will create one of the largest and most experienced education law practices in the United States, with more than 150 lawyers in 11 offices across the country.

This strategic combination brings together two firms that share a deep commitment to education and the communities they serve. Together, the firms will offer clients unmatched depth, coverage, and experience in all areas of education law—from Board governance, special education and student rights to labor relations and complex litigation—while preserving the accessibility, attentiveness, and individualized client care that have long defined both firms.

"The practice of education law is becoming increasingly national in scope," said Namita Brown, Managing Partner of F3 Law. "By joining forces with Kriha Boucek, we are realizing our vision of building the first truly national education law firm. Together, we'll continue to provide the personalized attention our clients value, now supported by expanded resources, broader perspectives, and a deeper bench of experience across the country."

The combination adds new offices in Chicago, Illinois, Edwardsville, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri, strengthening F3 Law's presence in the Midwest and expanding its ability to serve clients across multiple states. Clients will gain access to exceptional skill and specialized experience regardless of location, reflecting the firms' shared belief that geography should never limit the quality of legal representation available to school districts, school boards, and clients.

"Joining F3 Law allows us to build on what has always defined our firm—our deep relationships and a steadfast commitment to education," said Shane Jones, Managing Partner of Kriha Boucek. "Together, we're creating something truly special: a national platform dedicated to advancing the mission and interests of schools and the students they serve, without losing sight of the personal, client-centered approach that has always been our hallmark."

The goal of becoming a national law firm dedicated to serving education clients has long been a part of F3 Law's strategy. "When we founded F3 Law in 2006, our goal was to create a firm dedicated to supporting schools through exceptional legal guidance. From the beginning, we envisioned growing over time into a leading voice in education law—one with the reach, insight, and talent to serve schools across the country," said Peter Fagen, a founding partner of F3 Law. "This combination makes that dream a reality. We're growing with purpose—to better serve education and to strengthen our ability to anticipate and solve the challenges our clients face every day."

By joining forces, F3 Law and Kriha Boucek will form a premier education law powerhouse across multiple states, offering clients unmatched depth, coverage, and strength. Clients will continue to receive the high-touch service they value, now supported by expanded resources and a multistate perspective that enables the firm's attorneys to navigate both local and national issues with speed, foresight, and access to resources that often a regional firm can't leverage. The combination also provides greater professional opportunities for associates through broader mentorship, opportunities to work on complex matters, and leadership development across an even broader client base.

Rooted in a common purpose and aligned values to support education, the two firms are coming together to elevate the standard of service for schools across the country. Together, the combined firm will be the go-to school law firm across the United States—trusted, respected, and unmatched in depth and coverage.

Founded in 2006, F3 Law (Fagen Friedman & Fulfrost, LLP) is a national education law firm representing school districts, county offices of education, and community colleges. The firm provides comprehensive legal services that empower educational institutions to focus on what matters most—serving students and communities.

Kriha Boucek LLC, founded in 2018, is a respected and growing education law firm serving public school districts and educational organizations across Illinois, Missouri, and the Midwest. Known for its deep proficiency in education law, innovation, and dedication to the field of public education, Kriha Boucek is a trusted advisor to education leaders throughout the region.

