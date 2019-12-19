Kringle Industries Partners With Cision To Spread Holiday Cheer

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision today released a holly jolly case study exploring their work with client Kringle Industries - the world's leading provider in holiday spirit to kids from 1 to 92.

Kringle Industries, who has been bringing toys and joys to children all over the world for hundreds of years, suspected a recent decline in public sentiment towards their CEO (Chief Elf Officer), Santa Claus. Unfortunately, their only means of measuring Santa-ment was the centuries-old Clausometer, which runs on Christmas spirit. The communications team at Kringle decided it was time to adopt a more modern monitoring and analytics solution to determine the true state of their brand and form a plan of action going forward.

Kringle Industries turned to the power of the Cision Communications Cloud to learn more about how public Santa-ment toward Santa was actually trending. With Cision's social and earned media monitoring capabilities, Kringle was able to generate detailed reports on declining global perception of Santa and holiday cheer, helping the team of PR elves truly understand the context of those conversations and develop a response.

"An elf is always up for a challenge!" explained Penny Sprinkle, Head Public Relations Elf at Kringle Industries. "The Clausometer is a dear antique, but it's simply not up to measuring cutting-edge stats like share of voice across media or tapping into influencers who can help spread our message of holiday spirit."

Sprinkle knew her team needed a compelling story to stand out and engaged in an integrated marketing campaign blitz(en). First, they commissioned a third-party research study that found that children who received presents from Santa in 2018 were happier, scored higher on standardized tests, and listened to their parents better than children who did not receive presents from Santa.

To promote the study's findings, Kringle PR elves:

Pushed out a variety of paid and owned media, including a fully optimized press release and PDF of the full report

Engaged in outreach promoting the study to a set of carefully chosen media publications and social media influencers that would resonate with their target audiences

Used Cision Impact to retarget relevant audiences who had consumed earned media about other holiday topics, including Black Friday, seasonal recipes, and the year's hottest toys

"Kringle Industries is a family business that has been around for many centuries. We stand the test of time because we constantly innovate and embrace new technologies in all facets of our organization – you should see our state-of-the-art toy workshop – which is why our PR elves ho-ho-honed in on the Cision Communications Cloud," said Sprinkle.

For more on how Santa's PR team got holiday spirit back on track with Cision, including the results of their integrated marketing campaign, read the full case study here .

