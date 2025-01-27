Kris Lindahl Shares His Story: "Arms Out" Book Released

All proceeds from the first two weeks of book sales will go to Special Olympics Minnesota in memory of Lindahl's inspiring Uncle Eric

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kris Lindahl, a familiar face in real estate, is unveiling his new book, "Arms Out." It's part memoir, part personal improvement blueprint and all honesty. This isn't just another autobiography from a public figure; it's a raw and honest account of Lindahl's journey from a challenging childhood marked by poverty, family alcoholism and homicide, to achieving remarkable entrepreneurial success.

One of Lindahl's inspirations growing up, outlined early in the book, was his Uncle Eric, an accomplished Special Olympics athlete. All proceeds from the first two weeks of book sales will be donated to Special Olympics Minnesota in Eric's memory.

"Many people know my face from the billboards, but 'Arms Out' gives readers a glimpse into the heart of who I am," said Lindahl. "For years, people have told me how my story has helped them. That's why I wrote this book. It's an unfiltered account of my life, from overcoming hardship to building a successful business."

Lindahl's story is one of resilience and highlights the impact of guidance from coaches and other mentors. He shares his core values, highlighted by the acronym "LET'S GO," which anyone can use to take control of their life and achieve their goals.

The book delves into specific challenges Lindahl faced, including the profound impact of his father's death and the unstable housing situations of his youth. He shares vulnerable moments, such as his intervention during a near-fatal altercation. These experiences are combined with practical advice and inspiring realizations, making "Arms Out" a valuable resource for anyone from young entrepreneurs to people suffering through family dysfunction.

About Kris Lindahl:

Kris Lindahl is the founder and CEO of Kris Lindahl Real Estate. After earning a bachelor's degree in education, Kris grabbed an opportunity in the real estate industry and never looked back. While leading one of the country's top real estate teams, he created the convenient, commission-free way to sell a house called Guaranteed Cash Offer in 2017. Kris is a three-time No. 1 bestselling author, sought-after speaker and mentor.

