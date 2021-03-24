Kris Mathis, Senior Vice President, Claims, Re-Elected to California Workers' Compensation Institute Board of Directors

The Institute, established in 1964, is a private, nonprofit association working to improve California workers' compensation through research, information, education, and representation. CWCI members include 26 insurer groups (comprised of nearly 200 underwriting companies that write and service 81 percent of California statewide workers' compensation premium), as well as 33 of the largest public and private self-insured employers in the state.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $5 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.5 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

