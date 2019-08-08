Kris Russell and the Mystery Jazz Ensemble Release A New Single, 'Batucada Surgiu' in Celebration of Bossa Nova's 60th Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Bossa Nova's recent 60th anniversary, Kris Russell and the Mystery Jazz Ensemble are releasing their newest single "Batucada Surgiu," music and lyrics by the legendary Brazilian composers Marcos K Valle and his brother Paulo Valle. Released on June 1, 2019, "Batucada Surgiu" (pronounced "bot-ooh-ka-da sir-joo") is currently being featured on Smooth Jazz Global Radio (www.smoothjazz.com ) and other radio stations across the United States and around the world.

Batucada Surgiu Kris Russell

Already charting nationally and internationally, "Batucada Surgiu" appeared in the Top 20 on the Radio Indie Alliance Chart (UK) for the weeks of June 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th, 2019, made the RadioWave Prime Movers Chart for June 1-7th 2019 and is currently featured on the Radar Chart on SmoothJazz.com (www.krisrusselljazz.com)

The year 1958 saw the birth of Bossa Nova, originally meaning "new trend" or new wave. Her new release Batucada Surgiu, "has a pulsating new sound and a rhythmic beat (Batucada means beat) and features a brand new musical arrangement that incorporates traditional Brazilian sound and instrumentation." Smooth Jazz Global describes Kris Russell and The Mystery Jazz Ensemble's newest release as, "a high octane, ultra-danceable English/Portuguese world dance party of a tune... Her percussive, keyboard and trumpet driven six-piece band lays an empowering foundation for her to explore the mystical and fiery energies created by Brazilian composers Marcos K. Valle and his brother Paulo Valle."

One of Kris's earliest musical influences and interests was Brazilian music. Her previous release "Down in Brazil," written by Michael Franks received global radio airplay on smoothjazz.com and other radio stations around the world. "Down in Brazil" appeared on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Most Added Chart, the RadioWave Prime Movers Chart, and the Groove Jazz Chart for most increased play. "Down in Brazil" was also a global music award winner receiving two bronze medals in 2017.

Kris's love for composer Cole Porter's music inspired her first release, a symphonic Bossa Nova version of Cole Porter's "I Concentrate on You," arranged and orchestrated by Richard Rome. "I Concentrate On You" appeared on the RadioWave Prime Movers Chart and was featured on the TM Century Gold Disc along with various other artists. (www.krisrusselljazz.com)

Along with their new single "Batucada Surgiu," Kris Russell and the Mystery Jazz Ensemble have also released a new music video. You can hear their new single and see their new video at www.smoothjazz.com. "Batucada Surgiu" is available on CD Baby, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, and 2,500 other music and streaming partners around the world.

