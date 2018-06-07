Kris Yamaguchi Promoted To Vice President Of Arborwell's San Jose Region

"Kris is a leader who has helped Arborwell achieve its goals throughout the bay area. His focus on building great customer relationships, creating an excellent team, and fostering teamwork were main considerations for his promotion," says Andy LaVelle, President of Arborwell. "Kris has definitely earned his new position."

Yamaguchi has been with Arborwell for over a decade, and his expertise in arboriculture combined with his passion for people has allowed him to flourish in the tree management industry. Prior to joining Arborwell, Yamaguchi spent ten years as a Consulting Arborist covering the San Jose area. Yamaguchi focuses his time and energy on developing business and managing numerous accounts from San Jose down to Monterey.

"The San Jose region office began in 2007 with a three-person crew, a crew supervisor and myself, out of a two-room office/yard that felt like a second home at times," says Yamaguchi. "We experienced success and growth year after year to become the multi-crew production unit that we are today. Thank you to my team members, past and present, to the front office to the back office, to the regions; all who helped me (us) succeed over the years."

About Arborwell

Arborwell is an employee-owned professional tree management company committed to providing arboricultural services that enhance the beauty, health, safety and value of trees. They value their customers, employees, and community while contributing to and saving a healthy, sustainable environment through the proper management of trees. Arborwell offers tree pruning, removal, preservation, installation, tree wellness services, and arborist consultations to commercial and apartment property managers, homeowners' association managers, contractors, golf courses, and municipalities.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kris-yamaguchi-promoted-to-vice-president-of-arborwells-san-jose-region-300661959.html

SOURCE Arborwell

Related Links

http://www.arborwell.com

