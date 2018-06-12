Krishen Iyer - Founder of Managed Benefits Services Develops New Multi-layer Platform

What are your favorite books?

Not sure about books in general but I like a lot of things about space and space travel. I am also a dedicated reader on financial topics. Warren Buffet, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and more.

What's your favorite type of food?

Not really a foodie, so this is a little boring but I do like Indian food and fresh healthy food. I am going to try and go vegetarian again soon, so it could get even more boring.

What can you look forward to in the future?

We recently developed a new multi-layer platform for Managed Benefits Services, so we are very much looking forward to seeing just how well the new platform performs. We put a lot of time and effort into the developmental process, and we really believe that the platform will be absolutely transformative in the results it delivers to our clients. It's an exciting time, and we are all looking forward to a future in which Managed Benefits Services continues to grow with an eye on maximizing and ultimately realizing our full potential. However, recently I have used my knowledge to help others break in to the insurance space by way of consulting. This isn't new to the insurance space but it adds a new dimension to our company and helps other companies, which is a win-win. The space is so big there is plenty of room for all.

What's your biggest accomplishment to date?

Since I have set such lofty goals for my business, I'm always hesitant to cite a specific accomplishment as the biggest to date. If I had to choose a single accomplishment as the biggest thus far, I'd point to the decision to vigorously pursue such a unique entrepreneurial endeavor while remaining committed to improving upon any element of the business the moment an opportunity to do so arises. On a side note, my children are high up on that list.

What motivates you every day?

As the founder of my own company, I'm motivated to achieve the goals I've set for the business while continuing to look for new and innovative methods that will improve our ability to meet the demands of a growing client base. Since I'm responsible for developing the concept behind our company's core mission, I feel like I have a unique understanding of the company's short- and long-term potential. This understanding motivates me to create and implement strategies designed to ensure the company lives up to its full potential and never risks falling short. Lead traffic, management and consulting can sound boring but to me its thrilling and rewarding.

Managed Benefits Services is a Health, life and dental Insurance lead management and consultation company. This company consults others on how best to structure contracts and marketing verticals to best monetize their prospects and opportunities. Managed benefits also designs specific lead traffic for the market and contracts publishers to work in the same manner.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krishen-iyer--founder-of-managed-benefits-services-develops-new-multi-layer-platform-300664558.html

SOURCE Krishen Iyer

Related Links

http://mbsinsuranceleads.com

