Krishi unveils transformative in-clinic diagnostic platform

SHERPA™ delivers lab-accurate point-of-care antibiotic guidance in one hour or less.

For bacterial urinary tract or skin infections in dogs and cats, easy-to-use, loT connected SHERPA™ enables targeted antibiotic treatment within one hour.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHERPA™ sure-footed antibiotic guidance puts patient treatment on the right path from day one. This easy-to-use, in-clinic molecular diagnostic platform delivers accurate, lab-quality antibiotic guidance to veterinarians in one hour or less. With SHERPA™, veterinarians can avoid best-guess antibiotic selection, speeding patient recovery with less discomfort, while enhancing antimicrobial stewardship.

SHERPA™ is one platform with two components. SHERPA™ Vision is a reusable, IoT-connected, integrated heater and imager. SHERPA™ Chip is a consumable test cartridge containing all reagents embedded in the device. Only a single drop of sample is required to activate the test!

See SHERPA™ in action at CES: Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth # 61641, Eureka Park. Daily demos January 9 – 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To schedule an interview, contact Aaron Gilbertie at [email protected].

About Krishi, Inc.

Krishi is a molecular diagnostics company located in West Lafayette, Indiana and is devoted to providing on-demand molecular insights for agriculture, animal health, food safety and environmental surveillance, specializing in rapid, point-of-care, portable, easy-to-use, loT connected diagnostic platforms.

For more information on Krishi, visit us at krishidiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Krishi