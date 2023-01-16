Krisis Protection Announces Launch of Krisis Flood Bag, A New Product Designed to Keep Home Contents and Business Assets Dry from Devastating Floodwaters

The first-of-its-kind product provides global communities with an affordable, effective means to keep their most important indoor contents dry amid floodwater disasters

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Krisis Protection announced the launch of its proprietary floodwater protection line of Krisis Flood Bags. The new product, a practical solution of military-grade watertight asset protection bags, is designed to help keep indoor home and business contents dry from floodwater damage brought by devastating floodwaters, hurricanes and natural disasters.

Founded by Steve Harris, CEO, and business partner Bill Pollock, Krisis Protection is an innovative start-up at the forefront of flood disaster protection. The brand addresses one of the world's most challenging problems – the increased frequency of natural flooding disasters caused by climate change – and provides a unique solution to address these rising problems to help protect human values, truths, and priorities.

After years of research designing an effective watertight bag, Krisis Protection debuted an internationally certified floodwater solution in the form of three different sized bags to protect important contents from water. The products are manufactured to the highest quality standards and completely impermeable to water intrusion, making Krisis Flood Bags a reliable and cost-effective way to reduce the impact of floodwater damage.

"So many families, individuals, and businesses in flood-prone regions face immense emotional, financial and property damage," says Steve Harris, Founder & CEO of Krisis Bags, "I knew I wanted to make a difference to help these people both locally and around the world, and I am proud to introduce Krisis Flood Bags as a solution that reduces anxiety and provides material, emotional and financial savings. Krisis Flood Bags are the first of its kind, offering home content and business asset protection, serving as a second line of defense after floodwaters have found their way inside your home or business."

Currently, the Krisis Flood Bag is available in three sizes: Handy, Standard, and Super. The Handy Krisis Bag ($249) is designed for small items including electronics, jewelry, photo albums and smaller-sized valuables. The Standard Krisis Bag ($949) is designed for small- to medium-sized furniture and personal items, and the Super Krisis Bag ($1,449) caters to medium- to large-sized furniture and personal items.

Each bag is made with heavy-duty PVC material, watertight zippers, heat-sealed joints, anchor points to tie down, and carry handles to help ensure easy handling. Krisis Flood Bags also pack nicely into a carry bag for safekeeping and compact storage.

Krisis Flood Bags provide households and businesses with immeasurable benefits – they are cost-effective, durable, reliable, and compact, and most importantly, provide peace of mind during life's worst flood disasters.

To learn more about Krisis Protection, Krisis Flood Bags, and the company's work to offer an innovative, unique product to protect home contents and business assets, please visit www.krisisbags.com.au.

About Krisis Protection:

Krisis Protection, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a company whose mission is to provide global communities with an affordable, effective means of protecting their home and business contents from flood disasters. After years of testing and development, Krisis Protection's launch of the Krisis Bag now places the innovative start-up at the forefront of flood defense. All three sizes of Krisis Bags have been tested by Australian and United States labs and are certified to be used in waters fully submerged for up to one month. Krisis Protection is a brand for the people, changing lives by making a difference for a better future – before, during and after flooding.

