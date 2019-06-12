Krisp Noise Cancellation Application Launches For Windows And Mac OS Delivering Privacy And Productivity During Calls

A neural network now ready for work 2Hz developed and trained a deep neural network to address two fundamental challenges with audio and video communications: muting background noises bi-directionally for all users on a call, and providing clear speech throughout the call.

The result of the company's research of tens of thousands of unique noise distractors, voice types and languages, became Krisp, an application that at its core requires no dependency on specific microphones or speakers and cancels all extraneous noise types during calls.

"More and more professional calls are taking place from noisy, distracting environments- open workspaces, coffee shops- even the home office, and we want to fix that for everyone," said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO of 2Hz.

Krisp for Windows and Mac OS

After a successful beta trial during which Krisp was downloaded by more than 40,000 users in 160 countries and used with more than 600 apps, Krisp now offers to individuals, professionals and teams the capability to control their call experience for more productivity and privacy. Specifically, users can:

Mute background noises on calls for a clearer speaking and listening experience

Seamlessly utilize Krisp with all communications applications

Use any headset or microphone when Krisp is enabled

Shortly after launching Krisp for Windows and Mac, 2Hz will be adding new voice and audio features, enhancing the productivity of Krisp users:

Mute everyone except themselves, providing the user a switch for private call mode (all voices in the background treated as noise and muted) or conference call mode (allow other voices on the call)

Expand "tinny" voice to HD Voice on incoming calls, providing a richer listening experience

Remove room echo, eliminating the "hallway" effect when calls are made from rooms that echo and reverberate

In advance of product availability in the market, Krisp is being piloted by enterprise-scale and SMB contact centers to improve customer experience and agent productivity during calls.

"Krisp's technology has the potential to be a game changer for blocking out background noise and make it possible for noisy surroundings to be more pleasant and manageable. Their solution is unique and could be a welcomed solution for all types of loud and noisy environments," said Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies, a market research and consulting firm.

Pricing and Availability

Krisp is free initially for trial and then users will have monthly and annual subscription options ranging from $20/month for individuals (or $120/year) to as low as $5/month for larger teams for unlimited use of the application. Users can download Krisp for Windows and Mac, along with accompanying installation instructions for each OS and users will earn additional free usage through Krisp promotions.

Krisp is available for both individuals and teams, and 2Hz is offering the following promotions to new users: Krisp users can invite friends and team members to earn credits, up to six months of free Krisp usage. Additionally, newly referred Krisp users start with two months free usage.

Krisp is compatible with apps that include: Apple FaceTime, BlueJeans, Cisco WebEx, DialPad, Discord, 8X8, Google Hangouts, Go-To-Meeting, Line, Microsoft Teams, Polycom Desktop, Skype, Skype for Business, Slack, RingCentral, Viber, VMWare, and Zoom.

For more information visit www.krisp.ai .

About 2Hz

2Hz develops voice and audio technologies and applications to enhance the productivity, privacy and overall quality of daily communications. AI-powered Krisp ™ is the first and only technology available that operates on laptops, desktops and smartphones as an application, and also scales well on servers. Krisp works seamlessly across all network communications, conferencing apps, headphones and microphones. Krisp provides background noise muting for both outbound and inbound conversations in challenging conditions – call centers, shared workspaces, coffee shops and others to provide a consistent, high-quality user experience across all devices and environments.

