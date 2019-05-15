Krispy Krunchy® Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

NEW ORLEANS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken® just announced a groundbreaking partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the fight to end cancer.

Krunch for a Cure Graphic for Participating Locations.

In an unprecedented move, Krispy Krunchy Foods, LLC, will be donating 100% of their corporate profits from the sale of the Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Sandwich to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) where the money will go directly to fund research, help families, and save lives. Krispy Krunchy ® will be conducting this program in more than 2,400 of their stores in what will become the single largest partnership in LLS's history . The program is called "Krunchy for A Cure" and will run from May 13th until June 28th.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission is "Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families." LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.

Katie Triplett, Executive Director of the New Orleans Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, said "The fight against blood cancers cannot be won without supporters such as Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, their operators, and their customers. Every action, every contribution is needed and valued. We are committed to working tirelessly until we find a cure."

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business. Krispy Krunchy® was recognized by Thrillist, an online restaurant and food review media company, as "America's Best Fried Chicken You've Never Heard Of." They currently have more than 2,400 locations across 46 states and Mexico.

Allison Shapiro Dandry, Director of Communications and Technology for Krispy Krunchy®, said "this is the kind of partnership Krispy Krunchy® loves. Two great entities - Krispy Krunchy Chicken® and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - fighting together to find a cure for cancer. That's a fight we want to win."

To help LLS and KKC Krunch for A Cure, please donate at: www.krunchforacure.com or find a location nearest you: krispykrunchy.com/locations.

Media contact:

Allison Shapiro Dandry

214562@email4pr.com

504-432-6095

SOURCE Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC

