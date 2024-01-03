Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Celebrates Record-Breaking 2023

Brand finishes the year with over 480 new store openings

ALEXANDRIA, La., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the fastest-growing foodservice solutions in the industry, Krispy Krunchy Chicken ® has tapped into a new momentum and secured its spot as a leader in the space with record-breaking success in 2023. The hot food concept is nearly 3,000 locations strong, aided by the opening of 481 new units in 2023.

"Our growth this past year focused on three key components to success: optimizing our menu and procedures for ease of operation, building brand awareness, and, of course, continuing to serve delicious fried chicken and sides," said Jim Norberg , President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "From investing in insights work, to enhancing our training and operations support, to bringing in top talent to lead our marketing efforts, to rolling out a new menu and overhauling our brand look – the future is bright for our great brand."

Krispy Krunchy® is laser-focused on strengthening its proposition for operators and its customers as part of renewed operations, marketing, and supply chain functionality. Key highlights of the year include a record-setting average of 40 store openings per month, a major feat for any restaurant brand.

The brand also implemented significant operational improvements including an expansion of its field support team. This new structure allows the brand to visit operators more frequently to deliver extended training and support. This expansion also includes the creation of a new team solely focused on new store openings, optimizing speed and efficiency to meet the growth demand.

The brand has also added headcount across all departments with talent from the restaurant, QSR, convenience store, and food service spaces. Moving into 2024 hiring will continue to support the accelerated growth of the brand and its operators.

"We're excited to carry this momentum into 2024 and firmly solidify our position as everyone's favorite fried chicken," added Norberg.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos, and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all-white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering .

Photo: linked here.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Krispy.Krunchy.Foods.LLC

Twitter: twitter.com/krispykrunchy

Instagram: www.instagram.com/krispykrunchychicken

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/krispy-krunchy-foods-llc

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

305.631.2283

[email protected]

SOURCE Krispy Krunchy Chicken®