Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Continues International Expansion

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing convenience store quick-service restaurant concepts, recently opened its 10th location in Mexico in Mérida, Yucatán.

Grand Opening at GoMart, Mérida, Yucatán.

"We are very excited to open another Krispy Krunchy Chicken® location in Mexico as part of our growing family and continuing to be a part of their family, too," said Rocio Cabrera, Director of International Operations at Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "2019 has been a fantastic year opening in new cities and welcoming new customers to enjoy our unique flavor and menu items. Our international locations have performed very well, and we believe this location will be just as successful. We plan to continue expanding Krispy Krunchy Chicken® to serve all the areas that we can, as well as getting more involved in the local communities." Krispy Krunchy Chicken® now can be found expanding in Mexico in the cities of Cancun, Hermosillo, Miguel Alemán, and Mérida.

Established in Louisiana in 1989, the popular fried chicken brand has more than 2,500 locations worldwide and continuously strives to provide delicious Cajun flavors to the c-store industry, as well as other retail outlets. Krispy Krunchy Chicken's® menu features their famous fried chicken, fried seafood, honey butter biscuits, and various sides, as well as newer items, such as the Boneless Wings, Crispitos®, and State Fair® Corn Dogs.

"We are already hard at work planning to open more locations in 2020 throughout Mexico, including another location in Mérida. This is a wonderful opportunity for our company, and just the beginning of many great expansions to come," said Rocio Cabrera.

Customers can find this newest location at the Go Mart CUM at Calle 17 no. 103 y 105 x 20 A y 60 Colonia Revolución, Yucatán.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken® and find a location near you, visit www.krispykrunchy.com.

Contact:

Allison Shapiro Dandry

5044326095

231869@email4pr.com

SOURCE Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC