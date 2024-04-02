Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Launches "Your Choice" Meal Deals

Feed your need for chicken for just $5.99

ATLANTA, La., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken® , one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business with nearly 3,000 locations, is letting guests customize their meal, at the ultimate price point, with the launch of their "Your Choice" Meal Deals. Starting Monday, April 1, 2024 (no, this is not a joke!), guests can visit any participating Krispy Krunchy® location for a convenient, craveable fried chicken fix. The delicious deal is available for only a limited time, so enjoy it soon!

"Guests choose us as their go-to fried chicken destination because of our premium quality and the craveability of our food. Add in our incredible value and it's a winning combo," said Jim Norberg , CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "Our freshly made, hand-breaded chicken is prepared with our proprietary Krispy Krunchy® marinade. It's got enough Cajun spices to make it interesting, but not enough to make it hurt."

The "Your Choice" Meal Deals features three of the brand's best products. Whichever guests choose, each is served with Krispy Krunchy® potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich: The new and improved Cajun Chicken Sandwich is made with an all-white meat chicken breast fillet. The breast is pre-marinated in the Krispy Krunchy ® proprietary blend of mild Cajun spices, coated in their famous breading, topped with their signature buttery honey sauce, and two pickles, all served on a warm brioche bun.

The hand-breaded, white-meat tenders are mildly Cajun-spiced and fried up to a perfect golden brown. Served with a choice of dipping sauce. Three Piece Bone-In Chicken: The signature hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken is a fan favorite. This selection includes a drumstick, thigh, and full wing.

The "Your Choice" Meal Deals and other Krispy Krunchy® favorites are available for pickup at your nearest location.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering .

