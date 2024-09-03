Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Leads with $4 Value Meal

Celebrate National Chicken Month with a Premium Meal at an Unbeatable Price

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Chicken Month and Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is celebrating with a value that can't be beat! Offering best-in-class foodservice with over 3,000 locations, everyone can get a meal they can {ahem} crow about with the Krispy Krunchy® $4 Value Meal, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations.

"Our brand is built on helping our operators offer premium, high-quality meals at competitive prices," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "National Chicken Month is the perfect opportunity to showcase our exceptional value with some of our most popular products. According to NACS Convenience Voices, over 25% of convenience store customers consider fast food within 30 minutes of their c-store visit. Rather than them leaving to get fast food, our operators want to offer them hot and fresh meals, at a great price, where they already are."

"In today's economic climate, value has become the utmost priority for consumers as they gravitate toward brands that offer something compelling," continued Norberg. "We understand this need and deliver on it, with some of the most craveable products around."

The limited-time $4 Value Meal includes a choice of either two pieces of dark meat, bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded, white meat Cajun tenders, both marinated in the brand's signature mild Cajun spice blend before being hand-breaded and fried fresh on-site. The meal is rounded out with a side of crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside potato wedges.

This offer is available exclusively at participating Krispy Krunchy® locations across the country and cannot be ordered through third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash, UberEats, or GrubHub.

For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates over 3,000 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

