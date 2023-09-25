Krispy Krunchy Chicken® to Highlight Brand Evolution at NACS

Continues to accelerate aggressive business growth and gives back to Atlanta community

ALEXANDRIA, La., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a year of wins for the brand, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is ready to show up big at this year's National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Trade Show, a convenience and innovative retailers conference that features expert leaders, new product offerings, and more. This year's event will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from October 3 to 6. With heavy attendance expected at the c-store industry's premier event, Krispy Krunchy® will showcase its operator resources, new, more effective menu and support materials, as well as its top-tier leadership team.

Known for its craveable fried chicken and mouthwatering sides, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® has continued to aggressively expand to hit 3000 stores in the next few months. The hot food concept has opened more than 350 locations year-to-date and continues to grow as a leading c-store fried chicken brand and foodservice solution for retailers.

"For years, NACS has been a flagship event for our team, and we are excited to share with retailers all the new things we've developed to help them be successful with our program," said Jim Norberg , President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®. "The foodservice sector of convenience stores continues to grow at rates far higher than QSR, with average margins that exceed most everything else in the merchandise assortment. We're proud to be a part of that momentum for the retailers with whom we already work – and for those new potential licensees who we'll be meeting at the show."

Attendees at NACS can learn how the Krispy Krunchy® model supports chain or independent retailers looking to build their businesses. Visitors can also indulge in some outstanding fried chicken. As it has in years past, the brand will be distributing full meals from its booth.

In addition to having a presence at the show, Krispy Krunchy® is stepping up for a great cause during their time in Atlanta. The company will be donating their signature hand-breaded, Cajun-spiced fried chicken and other hot foods to Goodr , a national initiative that is committed to lowering food waste for the greater good, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank , a leader in the fight against hunger in the greater Atlanta and North Georgia areas.

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates over 2,850 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering .

