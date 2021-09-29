Krissy Davis Named Leader of Deloitte's US Investment Management Sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Krissy Davis has been named the leader of its U.S. investment management sector, a key strategic area that serves nine out of 10 of the world's Fortune 500 financial services companies. Davis, a 24-year-veteran, and Deloitte Risk & Advisory partner, is the first woman to lead what is one of the fastest growing sectors for the organization, with revenue of $1.4 billion.

In this role, Davis will oversee more than 10,000 practitioners providing assurance, advisory, strategy, tax, enterprise risk, regulatory and consulting services to a broad range of investment management companies. She also will be focused on integrating growth options, constantly improving client service, furthering brand eminence and increasing the focus on community and people; as banking and investing increasingly becomes digital.

Davis also is a vice chair, Deloitte LLP, and will succeed Patrick Henry, who assumed a broader client-marketplace role. She will lead the organization's overall strategic direction and broad client-facing efforts, as well as direct Deloitte's deep bench of investment management capabilities and resources for the organization's clients. For the last three years, Davis served as the sector leader for Deloitte's Risk & Financial Advisory's investment management practice.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at a key time for the strategic practice," said Davis. "Deloitte's investment management practice is rapidly adapting and evolving, and I look forward to leading this amazing team as we transform ourselves and the industry."

Deloitte's investment management practice — which serves asset managers, servicers and owners — offers an extensive set of experience and capabilities to mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity and private wealth.

"Krissy is a charismatic and accomplished leader who brings both deep knowledge and the experience to take this role and her team to the next level," said Monica O'Reilly, a vice chair, Deloitte LLP, who leads the overall financial services industry group. "She has made her mark differentiating Deloitte by delivering value for clients and profitable growth for the organization, and I can't wait to see what she accomplishes next."

In her nearly quarter century of experience working with many of Deloitte's largest capital markets and investment management clients, Davis has led complex risk management, process transformation, and internal control advisory engagements for a variety of stakeholders. In addition to her industry leadership responsibilities, Davis serves as a senior account leader for several of the Deloitte's most significant investment management clients.

She has also demonstrated leadership through numerous other roles, including serving as the leader for Deloitte's operational risk, extended enterprise risk management and third-party assurance groups. Davis has been a champion for many of the organization's talent, diversity and inclusion initiatives, such as serving as a leader of the Deloitte's Women's Initiative. She continues to champion the development of many professionals as a coach, mentor and sponsor.

