Kyjovsky will be recognized at the awards recognition event June 19th in Los Angeles and featured in the June 2018 issue of Business Insurance and on www.businessinsurance.com. Registration is open to all events at www.businessinsurance.com/conference/breakout.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries. With over 15 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with the top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.tangramins.com.

About Break Out Awards

Business Insurance's Break Out Awards program honors 40 top professionals on track to be the next leaders in the risk management and property/casualty insurance field. Break Out winners from across the United States are recognized for their leadership and professional skills and can be working in any area of the industry — risk managers, brokers, insurers, reinsurers, MGAs, MGUs, wholesalers, captive managers, TPAs, lawyers and other providers serving the commercial insurance sector. The program culminates with regional award recognition events held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krissy-kyjovsky-named-business-insurance-2018-break-out-award-winner-300648032.html

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangramins.com

