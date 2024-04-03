CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint, a leading advisory firm in the healthcare real estate sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Ahrens to Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets. Ms. Ahrens' extensive experience in healthcare real estate finance will be instrumental in driving Blueprint's strategic initiative of sourcing debt for its clients.

Kristen Ahrens joins Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (“Blueprint”) as Senior Managing Director, Capital Markets

Following a record-breaking year in 2023, Blueprint's strategic hiring of Ms. Ahrens marks another significant stride in the expansion of its service offerings. Ms. Ahrens will join in the efforts to elevate Blueprint's existing practice into a full-service capital markets platform.

With over two decades of experience in healthcare real estate, Ms. Ahrens has held significant positions in prominent institutions, both on the debt financing and equity investing sides, with a focus on debt originations and structuring, business development, capital markets, and asset management.

In her new role with Blueprint, Ms. Ahrens will oversee the debt placement function for seniors housing sponsors, development of innovative financial solutions, and management of relationships with lenders and investors, enhancing Blueprint's overall deal execution. Her appointment underscores Blueprint's commitment to leading the industry with top-tier advisory services and comprehensive capital solutions to healthcare real estate operators and investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to our team," said Ben Firestone, Chief Executive Officer of Blueprint. "I have admired Kristen's work in the industry for decades, and we believe her depth of experience and proven track record within healthcare real estate will be a significant asset to our firm. Kristen's leadership will be pivotal as we continue to expand our capital markets practice and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Kristen echoed the enthusiasm stating, "I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. Blueprint has an outstanding reputation in the healthcare real estate industry, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's success and to helping our clients achieve their financial objectives."

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. They have since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a track record of over 700 transactions valued at $12 billion. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing, medical office, behavioral healthcare, and capital markets.

