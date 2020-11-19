Kristen Bell, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins And More Give Back During St. Jude Gifts that Give Auction

The St. Jude Gifts that Give Auction, established to honor and support St. Jude patient families through fundraising, features a curated selection of high-end destinations, VIP celebrity interactions and many other meaningful opportunities, all for this extraordinary, online-only event to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

More than 20 top-tier offerings include items such as dinner for two, joined by Jason and Brittany Aldean at E3 Chophouse in Nashville, a pre-show dinner with Thomas Rhett or a backstage champagne toast and VIP concert experience with the legendary Lady A – all fantastic gifts to share with a loved one this holiday season. St. Jude supporters can also bid on a VIP experience with Buffalo Trace and the opportunity to purchase the first Stagg Jr. barrel ever sold to the public. The auction has virtual experiences covered, too: a bidder can invite five friends to a Zoom book club with Lauren Akins, or join Chrissy Metz for a Zoom meet & greet plus a virtual ticket to her Dec. 19 concert, a signed copy of This Is Me, and Christmas merch.

"Although we cannot be together in person this holiday season, Charles and I are dedicated to honoring and supporting the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Cassie Kelley, St. Jude Leadership Council member and wife of Lady A's Charles Kelley. "I am so honored to chair this auction and I hope it brings some joy and fun to all. Cancer does not stop and with support from generous donors, neither will St. Jude."

Additional experiences available for bidding include a VIP four-night stay in an Ocean Front Prime Suite at Four Seasons Maui Wailea, plus dinner and personal concierge valued at $30,000, or a two-night stay at Santa Fe's Five Star Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi. Winners of each package will be contacted directly to determine appropriate timing for each experience based on current and future restrictions on travel and in-person events.

Fundraising events like the St. Jude Gifts that Give Auction will ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live. St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent when we first opened our doors to more than 80 percent today. We won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

For the complete list of experiences available for bid, visit stjude.org/giftsthatgive

