Kristen Bell to Remind Consumers That Enterprise Helps Keep Life Moving Forward - Even on an Epic Adventure

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wherever consumers' adventures take them next, Enterprise has the perfect transportation to help them keep moving forward. To share the word, Enterprise is turning to a familiar face who is also part of a major cinematic adventure of her own.

Kristen Bell, who once again lends her voice to Anna this fall in Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2, will also star in a new Enterprise ad campaign premiering October 18. The campaign features four new television commercials and three digital spots with Bell, including a Disney's Frozen 2–themed ad to showcase Enterprise's collaboration with the film, which opens in theaters on November 22. The timely commercial leans into the Disney's Frozen 2 characters' new adventure to remind consumers that Enterprise is ready to pick them up for their epic journey, no matter where they are headed.

The additional campaign spots also feature the veteran spokeswoman in more of her signature fun and entertaining plots, including Bell utilizing Enterprise "on call" to save her from becoming a mom-piñata at a kid's birthday party, leveraging one of her "Enterprise-tourage" of employees to help her rent a truck, and buying a new car with the latest technology to make her life easier.

"With her bright and friendly personality, Kristen has been a perfect match for Enterprise to help us highlight the breadth of our transportation offerings and our focus on top-notch customer service," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for Enterprise. "We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Kristen, particularly as viewers look forward to what is sure to be one of the biggest movies of the year."

Enterprise will also help generate excitement around Disney's Frozen 2 premiere with digital and social content to inspire consumers to consider their own adventures and how Enterprise can help get them there.

Bell has served as a brand spokeswoman for Enterprise since 2016, starring in multiple memorable ads highlighting how the company has consumers' transportation needs covered, from vehicle rentals, including exotic cars and truck rentals, to car sales and vehicle-sharing solutions.

About Enterprise

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise CarShare, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Commute with Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

ABOUT "FROZEN 2"

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

