Kristen Derby Named to Elite Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Industry Program for Emerging Leaders

EULESS, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristen Derby, Purchasing Manager with Federal Heath, has been named to the ISA Elite program, recognizing the next generation of sign, graphics, and visual communications industry leaders. Derby was among 37 young professionals chosen for the program, which sponsors the winners to attend ISA International Sign Expo® in Las Vegas and participate in a follow-up conference later in the year.

The annual Expo event – a cutting-edge mix of special networking events, education, and signature trade show – is hosted by the International Sign Association®, the industry's leading trade and advocacy association.

Kristen Derby joined the Federal Heath team in 2015 as an Account Manager in the company's Racine, Wisconsin office. In May 2017, she took on the role of Lead Buyer and was later promoted to Purchasing Manager in April 2018. She has a Certificate in Project Management, Bachelor's Degrees in Business Management and Accounting from UW-Parkside, and an MBA with an emphasis in Project Management from UW-Whitewater.

"Our association, tradeshow and industry have been transformed by the energy that the ISA Elite brings each year," said Lori Anderson, ISA President and CEO. "Already, past Elite members are giving back, serving on committees and boards of ISA and ISA regional affiliates. We're excited to have Kristen join this prestigious group and look forward to the insights that each member of the 2019 class brings."

The ISA Elite program, now in its fifth year, includes three nights' hotel accommodation and free entry to all education sessions at ISA International Sign Expo 2019, the sign, graphics, and visual communications industry's leading event. It also includes unique networking opportunities with fellow professionals and industry leaders. A two-day follow-up leadership conference will be held in the fall.

About ISA

The International Sign Association (ISA) represents manufacturers, suppliers, and users of on-premise signs and sign products from the United States and 60 countries around the world. ISA and its Affiliated Associations work to support, promote, and improve the worldwide sign and visual communications industry, which employs more than 200,000 American workers and has an economic impact of $37.5 billion.

About Federal Heath

Federal Heath, a leader in the visual communications industry, offers innovative, comprehensive and consistent solutions using Lean manufacturing and skilled account management teams to exceed customer requirements and satisfaction. From nationwide conversions and custom signs to maintenance programs, construction re-imaging, high-impact digital printing and on-premise engagement, Federal Heath is currently one of the few signage providers providing its global customers complete turnkey solutions. Federal Heath has more than twenty offices nationwide, including five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. For more information about Federal Heath, please visit us at www.federalheath.com

