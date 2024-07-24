Kristen H. Long Promoted to Grants Principal at TFG

TFG strengthens leadership team amidst explosive growth in grants division.

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TFG Grants Division is pleased to announce the promotion of Kristen H. Long to Grants Principal. Kristen has been an integral part of the TFG Grants Division since 2022.

"Kristen's promotion to Grants Principal is a testament to her outstanding contributions and leadership within our firm," said Kristi More, TFG Managing Partner of Grants. "Kristen's strategic thinking and comprehensive understanding of the grants process have been crucial to the success and growth of the TFG Grants Division. We are confident that she will continue to drive TFG's mission forward, making a significant impact on our clients and the communities we serve."

As a Grants Principal, Kristen will be responsible for enhancing client services, and overseeing the development and management of client relationships. She will also be instrumental in workflow optimization, research initiatives, and internal collaboration within the TFG Grants Division. Kristen's leadership will extend to guiding issue-specific and client teams, driving innovation, and fostering a forward-thinking approach to client and project management.

Kristen is also TFG's resident brownfield redevelopment expert with over 18 years of experience. This work supports communities in their efforts to transform properties to make them desirable for development and improve the quality of life for the people that live there.

Kristen's promotion comes at a pivotal time as TFG continues to expand and enhance services to meet the growing needs of our clients. TFG's Grants Division has experienced explosive growth, expanding from three full-time staff in 2021 to 17 permanent, in-house employees today. This growth trajectory continues as the firm plans to hire additional full-time grant professionals before the end of 2024. The TFG Grants Division has also established the TFG Grants Consulting Network (GCN), comprising over 60 of the nation's top grant professionals who support the division. TFG aims to reach a milestone of 100 grant professionals by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Since 2015, TFG has assisted clients in securing over $5.9 billion in competitive federal, state, and foundation funding.

For more information about TFG, please visit our website at www.thefergusongroup.com.

