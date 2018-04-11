Kristen Hartman Promoted to Brand President of Cinnabon

After a 16-year career with Burger King, Hartman joined FOCUS Brands in 2012 as Vice President of Marketing, where she oversaw brand marketing, menu innovation and consumer engagement strategies for Cinnabon. Her leadership was instrumental in the brand's resurgence as a global icon. In 2015, she advanced to SVP of Global Marketing for the Snack Brands where she developed unique, multichannel marketing solutions in support of FOCUS Brands' strong global footprint. Most recently, as SVP Brand Marketing Strategy, Hartman led social media, public relations, and new concept development for all brands, and was a key contributor to marketing strategy for licensing and the Global Channels division.

Hartman's previous contributions to Cinnabon included strategic brand positioning, evolving identity and store design, as well as comprehensive marketing and menu development to strengthen appeal among existing and new consumers. The world-renowned bakery has stayed true to its 33-year heritage of providing irresistibly delicious treats while growing to nearly 1,400 locations around the globe. In addition to the increasing number of bakeries, Cinnabon now has over 80 licensed products in the retail marketplace.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Cinnabon and, most importantly, reconnect with the franchisees who have contributed so much to the brand's accomplishments. I've enjoyed watching them flourish and am excited to contribute to their future success," said Hartman. "It's a wonderful feeling to be part of a brand that brings a smile and so many special memories to mind whenever it's mentioned."

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon® currently operates nearly 1,400 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments. Cinnabon® is also a multi-channel licensor, partnering with other companies to provide over 80 brand licensed products at foodservice and retail venues. Visit www.Cinnabon.com for more information, follow on Twitter @Cinnabon or become a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon.

About FOCUS Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands Inc., through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 5,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants, and cafes in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 60 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's® and McAlister's Deli®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

