Kristen Levine Launches First-Ever Line Of Temporary Tattoos For Dog And Cat Lovers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristen Levine, a nationally-known pet lifestyle expert and the creator of the Pet Living multimedia content platform for pet parents, announced the launch of her latest brand called Pet Living Ink -- Temporary Tattoos for the Unapologetic Pet Lover. This unique line of pet-inspired temporary tattoos was created with fellow pet parents in mind, who want to proudly display their love for their pups without making the commitment of permanent body art.

"For years I wanted to get a tattoo to honor my soul-dog, Buck, but haven't been ready to commit to a permanent design," said Kristen Levine, creator of Pet Living Ink. "When I couldn't find any temporary options tailored to adult pet lovers, it inspired me to create my own line featuring cute and fun designs to give pet parents options to show off their love for their pets."

Levine worked with several graphic artists and illustrators to create designs that aligned with her vision for the product, as well as a manufacturer in the United States to ensure the highest safety and quality standards. Her inaugural line, Pet Living Ink — the Whimsy Collection, offers pet lovers a variety of traditional black and flashy metallic designs for temporary body art. She plans to follow the initial launch with additional collections to offer even more themes, styles and colors.

Levine is a strong advocate for pet adoption, so to celebrate the launch of her new brand, she will donate $1 for every package sold between Thanksgiving and December 31 to Maxx and Me Rescue, an organization she and her husband served as a foster family for earlier this year.

Levine is also celebrating the launch with a holiday-themed giveaway for dog parents on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She has partnered with Dog is Good, DOGTV, Petique Pets, PupJoy, Clive and Bacon and Grounds and Hounds for the giveaway to offer participants the chance to win a large stocking full of incredible gifts. The Ultimate Dog Stocking Stuffer Giveaway started on November 27 and it will run through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 6. Dog lovers can enter the giveaway at kristenlevine.com/giveaway. A giveaway for cat lovers will follow.

Connecting pets, people, and brands for 30+ years, Kristen Levine is a renowned pet living expert, marketer, speaker, columnist, and social influencer. She is driven by the passionate belief that we need pets as much as they need us, and that by making the world a better place for them, we make it a better place for ourselves. In 2019, she refreshed her brand, Pet Living with Kristen Levine and created Kristen Levine Media. She began her career in the pet industry as the PR Director for the Tampa Bay SPCA, where she served for 15 years. In 2003, she launched the first pet-focused marketing agency, Fetching Communications, and later acquired PetPR.com. Currently, she is the President for Pet & Veterinary Practices with French/West/Vaughan (FWV), one of the nation's largest independently owned public relations, advertising and digital marketing agencies. Kristen has been recognized for her leadership and advocacy with the Pet Age ICON award in 2019 and the Pet Age Women of Influence Award in 2016.

