Kristen Levine 'The Wizard of Paws' on National Pet Month for Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the author of PAMPERED PETS ON BUDGET, Kristen Levine has been striving to make the world a better place for pets for more than 25 years. The renowned "WIZARD OF PAWS," as she is called, is a widely respected pet living expert and author. Just in time for National Pet Month, Levine shares some timely information to help people and their pets improve their relationship.

Kristen gave her top tips for national pet month!

RECOGNIZING NATIONAL PET MONTH

National Pet Month is a celebration of the benefits that pets bring to people's lives and vice versa. This can really be seen in the connection between pets and their people. The best way to strengthen that bond is by spending quality time together. Let's face it, most dogs love to play fetch and Petmate "makes fetch happen" with the new Chuckit! RingChaser for interactive play and it is designed for a slobber free pick-up. Petmate takes pride in developing exciting and engaging products to encourage a strong human-animal bond. For more information, visit www.petmate.com.

SHOWING CARE FOR OUR DOGS

Treats are the perfect item to give a dog when they are performing their favorite trick, sitting nicely or simply just because! A favorite treat is from Milk-Bone. They have just come out with new Milk-Bone Puffs, which is a new line of crunchy and lightly textured treats available in indulgent flavors like Bacon & Peanut Butter and Chicken & Cheddar. These treats are packed with lots of flavor and crunch with just four or 10 calories per treat, depending on size. Pet parents can feel good about showing their dogs extra love with Milk-Bone Puffs. For more information, visit www.milkbone.com.

ANOTHER PET CARE TIP MANY MIGHT NOT THINK OF

One concern that many people have is protecting the interior of their home from the occasional pet mess. A great option for pet owners is to get flooring from Mohawk. From carpet to luxury vinyl to wood, Mohawk's All Pet products are designed for people who love their pets but need solutions for their homes to withstand anything that Fido brings along. SmartStrand, SolidTech and RevWood Plus all feature Mohawk's All Pet Protection and Warranty, covering all pets, all accidents, all the time. And by all pets, they mean ALL pets - Mohawk is the only flooring manufacturer that covers dogs, cats, birds, pigs, rabbits, just name it! For more information, visit www.mohawkflooring.com.

