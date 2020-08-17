Kristen Stewart to Join BD as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

Stewart will add to BD her extensive experience as a seasoned health care analyst specializing in medical technology, which she gained working at several premier Wall Street investment banks for nearly two decades. She most recently led the medical technology research franchise at Barclays Capital. She has been recognized by Institutional Investor as one of the top three analysts in the Medical Supplies & Devices category several times during her career.

"As a highly respected analyst in our sector, Kristen brings a deep understanding of the medical technology industry to BD," said Tom Polen, CEO and president. "I am confident her strong strategic and analytical skills will serve the company and our stakeholders tremendously well, and I look forward to her partnership as we continue to execute our strategy."

Stewart said, "I have watched through the analyst lens as BD has transformed into a global medical technology innovator. I am excited by BD's current strategic direction and believe the company has significant potential to optimize shareholder value. I am thrilled to undertake this important new role."

Christopher Reidy, executive vice president, CFO and chief administrative officer, said, "Kristen's wealth of experience and long-standing relationships throughout the investment community will bring meaningful value to BD. I am excited about the alignment of both strategy and IR under Kristen's leadership and look forward to welcoming her to the team."

Stewart began her financial career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a chartered financial analyst and is an inactive certified public accountant.

Stewart will join BD on Aug. 31, 2020 and report to Chris Reidy.

