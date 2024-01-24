Kristen Weller Receives 2024 Excellence in Marketing Award From Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

News provided by

Burns & Levinson LLP

24 Jan, 2024, 13:04 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Kristen Weller, the firm's Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (CMBDO), has received a 2024 "Excellence in Marketing" Award from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding leadership, vision and passion in the marketing field.

Continue Reading
Kristen Weller, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Burns & Levinson, has received a 2024 “Excellence in Marketing” Award from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding leadership, vision and passion in the marketing field.
Kristen Weller, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Burns & Levinson, has received a 2024 “Excellence in Marketing” Award from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding leadership, vision and passion in the marketing field.

Weller has over 20 years of marketing experience in the legal industry and has served since 2017 as the firm's CMBDO, where she develops and implements strategic marketing and branding initiatives, including digital marketing, internal communications, public relations, advertising, and events. She excels at engaging stakeholders across all organizational levels to foster consensus and buy-in.

Her work has been instrumental in driving the firm's revenue growth. One of Weller's first major projects was the redesign of the firm's brand identity and website. The project won first place in the Legal Marketing Association's (LMA) Your Honor Awards in the Technology Management: Website Design and Development category.

Previously, Weller was the Assistant Director of Marketing at Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP, where she helped the firm earn 28 international and regional LMA awards for marketing excellence in brand/identity launch, website development, recruiting and advertising campaigns, and integrated marketing. She has also been recognized by the Creativity International Awards and the MarCom Awards for excellence in website development and design. She began her legal marketing career at Edwards & Angell LLP (now Locke Lord).

Weller received her B.A. in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Vermont. She participated in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program (2022) and received her Professional Coaching Certification from LawVision (2019). She is currently pursuing a Digital Marketing Certification from the Wharton School of Business.

About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, cannabis, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:
Amy Blumenthal
Blumenthal & Associates
617.879.1511
[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson LLP

Also from this source

Burns & Levinson Named Law360 2023 Cannabis Practice Group of the Year

Burns & Levinson Named Law360 2023 Cannabis Practice Group of the Year

Burns & Levinson LLP has been named a 2023 Cannabis Practice Group of the Year by Law360 for its exceptional track record in the cannabis industry...
Burns & Levinson Partner David Rosenblatt Named to a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Burns & Levinson Partner David Rosenblatt Named to a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

Burns & Levinson announced today that Partner David Rosenblatt has been named a 2023 Go To Environmental Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.