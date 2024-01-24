Kristen Weller Receives 2024 Excellence in Marketing Award From Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Kristen Weller, the firm's Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (CMBDO), has received a 2024 "Excellence in Marketing" Award from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for her outstanding leadership, vision and passion in the marketing field.

Weller has over 20 years of marketing experience in the legal industry and has served since 2017 as the firm's CMBDO, where she develops and implements strategic marketing and branding initiatives, including digital marketing, internal communications, public relations, advertising, and events. She excels at engaging stakeholders across all organizational levels to foster consensus and buy-in.

Her work has been instrumental in driving the firm's revenue growth. One of Weller's first major projects was the redesign of the firm's brand identity and website. The project won first place in the Legal Marketing Association's (LMA) Your Honor Awards in the Technology Management: Website Design and Development category.

Previously, Weller was the Assistant Director of Marketing at Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP, where she helped the firm earn 28 international and regional LMA awards for marketing excellence in brand/identity launch, website development, recruiting and advertising campaigns, and integrated marketing. She has also been recognized by the Creativity International Awards and the MarCom Awards for excellence in website development and design. She began her legal marketing career at Edwards & Angell LLP (now Locke Lord).

Weller received her B.A. in business administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Vermont. She participated in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program (2022) and received her Professional Coaching Certification from LawVision (2019). She is currently pursuing a Digital Marketing Certification from the Wharton School of Business.

