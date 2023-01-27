AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristi Bogan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Woman in Healthcare in the medical field and for her work as a Pediatric Interventional Radiologist at Akron Children's Hospital.

Specializing in vascular anomalies, Dr. Bogan is a caring and compassionate pediatric interventional radiologist working at Akron Children's Hospital in Akron, OH. She has been practicing pediatric interventional and diagnostic radiology for more than 6 years with the past two years dedicated at Akron Children's Hospital.

Kristi Bogan

From performing biopsies, joint injections and angiography to treating vascular malformations, she deals with a wide array of childhood conditions by providing minimally invasive solutions for children that offer faster recovery times with less pain and scarring risk than traditional surgeries. After a hard day's work, Dr. Bogan enjoys reflecting on the patients she was able to help. After all, success in her view is being and effective healer and enjoying happiness from a job well done.

She began her medical degree at Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara where she enjoyed the culture and learned the language for two and a half wonderful years eventually graduating early from Ross University. Dr. Bogan went on to complete her 5 year residency in radiology at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT which is affiliated with the Frank H. Netter, MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University. She then moved back to her hometown of Dallas, TX where she completed an extra two years of specialized training in Pediatric Diagnostic radiology and Pediatric Interventional radiology at The University of Texas Southwestern.

She now enjoys life in Akron, OH with her two corgis Asscher and Sophie, where she likes to relax by cooking and painting. Aside from her full-time job as a pediatric diagnostic and interventional radiologist she enjoys pursuing an entrepreneurial part-time career in adult aesthetics in Stow, OH, which allows her to combine her procedural skills with her creative side.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who