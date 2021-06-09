Kristi Koncaba Elected to the Texas Bankers Association Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Texas Bankers Foundation

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristi Koncaba, President and COO of Texan Bank, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Texas Bankers Association, an organization whose members represent the voice of the banking industry and participate in discussions around financial and economic issues confronting the state and national economics. Koncaba has also been appointed Chairman of the Texas Bankers Foundation, a philanthropic organization that serves and supports Texas banks, their employees, and communities through educational programs and gifting and recognition initiatives. She will serve a two-year term for each.

Koncaba has 19 years of relevant banking experience. She began her career with First Community Bank in Houston in 2002. There she worked as the Human Resources Director and later expanded to Human Resources and Information Technology Director. In 2007, Koncaba became Co-founder, Executive Vice President and COO of San Antonio National Bank where she oversaw the operations of the bank. In 2011, she and her husband raised the necessary capital and purchased the Bank of Fort Bend and changed the name to Texan Bank shortly thereafter. Koncaba is the President, COO, Co-founder and Board Member of the bank.

Koncaba is active in the community and serves on the board of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company, Stewart Security Capital, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, South Belt-Ellington Chamber of Commerce, National Charity League, Inc. Bay Area Chapter and the Johnson Family's Mission 31 Foundation. She earned her bachelor's degree in American jurisprudence, master's degree in human resource management from the University of Houston – Clear Lake and currently maintains the following professional certifications: Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

Based in Houston, Texas, Texan Bank is a full-service, independent bank offering business and personal banking with five locations across Houston, River Oaks, Sugar Land, Clear Lake and Friendswood. Texan Bank is led by people who have called the Houston area home for generations and is proud to serve as a center of commerce for those equally invested in the Houston community. Texan Bank serves its communities by doing business the right way and inspiring employees through servant leadership.

Serving Texas bankers since 1885, TBA is the largest and oldest state bankers association in the nation.

SOURCE Texan Bank