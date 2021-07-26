Kristi R. Koncaba has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristi R. Koncaba has been inducted into Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Originally, Ms. Koncaba desired to pursue a career in law. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in American jurisprudence from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and served as the senior vice president and director of human resources and information technology at First Community Bank beginning in 2002. During this appointment, she realized that she enjoyed human resources more than law and went on to receive a Master of Arts in human resource management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 2005. Equipped with her master's degree, she combined her skills in cultural and organizational development and organizational behavior with her regulatory and legal background to excel in the field.

Shortly thereafter, Ms. Koncaba became executive vice president and chief operations officer of San Antonio National Bank in 2006, a role she maintained until 2009. In 2010, she and her husband started a holding company to purchase a bank. They raised the necessary capital and obtained the regulatory approvals to purchase the Bank of Fort Bend. They completed the acquisition in 2011 and renamed the bank Texan Bank, where she has excelled as president, co-founder and board member since 2010. As a qualified professional, Ms. Koncaba is certified as a senior professional in human resources and a senior certified professional by the Society for Human Resources.

In her current position, Ms. Koncaba leads in management organization over every aspect of operations, including strategy and giving back to the community. She also serves on several boards, such as Texas Mutual Insurance Company, Texas Bankers Association and Foundation, National Charity League, Inc. – Bay Area Chapter, and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to name a few and works with various nonprofit organizations. With her employees, she makes sure that they focus on servant leadership in the community. Throughout her career, Ms. Koncaba has been most proud of mentoring and helping others grow. She has been grateful to witness these individuals find success over the span of her career.

For her efforts in her career, Ms. Koncaba has received much recognition from professional organizations and institutions. Most recently, she was recognized among Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM by the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce in 2020. She also previously received the Women Who Mean Business-Outstanding Leader in Finance Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Early Achievement Award from the University of Houston-Clear Lake Alumni Association. In addition, she also received the Cougar 100 Award from the University of Houston which recognizes the 100 Fastest Growing Companies owned or lead by alumni and Best Place to Work in Houston and Texas for three consecutive years between 2018 and 2020. Looking toward the future, Ms. Koncaba plans to build a safe, sound and profitable financial institution that values authentically giving back to the community.

