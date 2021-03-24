Kristie Scott Joins Xometry as General Counsel

"I'm excited to join Xometry," said Scott. "I look forward to helping Xometry continue to scale its business within the $260B market for on-demand manufacturing and execute on its global growth strategies, which will, in turn, help thousands of small and medium sized manufacturers grow their businesses."

Scott joins Xometry with more than 20 years of experience as in-house counsel to technology companies. She spent the last 16 years at Cision, a leading global provider of earned media software, wire distribution and social media management services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, most recently serving as General Counsel. During her time at Cision, she helped lead the company through 2 IPOs, 2 take-private transactions, and numerous M&A transactions. Prior to Cision, Scott served as in-house counsel at Vocus, Aether Systems and Credit Management Solutions. Before receiving her JD, she worked as a software engineer in the defense, time management & recording, and credit processing industries.

Scott has a BSEG degree in computer science and engineering from Bucknell University and a JD from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She will be based at Xometry's headquarters in Maryland.

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through patented AI technology. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing, industrial supply materials, and financing solutions to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to small manufacturers to Fortune 100 companies. Xometry's global network of thousands of partner manufacturing facilities enables it to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Additionally, Xometry offers its supplier network an array of financing solutions to improve cash flow and achieve better growth and efficiency. For more information, visit xometry.com or follow @xometry.

