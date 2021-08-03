Kristie Wolford Joins Synergy One Lending to Lead Consumer Direct Unit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™, is excited to announce the appointment of Kristie Wolford as Chief Production Officer of its growing Consumer Direct lending unit. Kristie was recently recognized in HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence. She joins Synergy One Lending with 26 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including 8 years as an operational efficiency and strategy consultant for a variety of retail and wholesale lenders, and most recently as EVP, Consumer Direct for AmeriHome Mortgage.

"We are so pleased to have Kristie lead the consumer direct channel here at Synergy One," said Steve Majerus, Synergy One's CEO. "The experience, energy, and focus Kristie brings to this opportunity will have an immediate, but long-lasting impact of our vision in the consumer lending space."

Kristie brings a wealth of relevant skills to Synergy One, having established several consumer-direct teams and having served in roles spanning from Underwriter to Managing Partner. Kristie's move to Synergy One Lending is motivated by her alignment with the organization's vision for the future.

"I believe in the Synergy One vision of a digital-first client experience," says Wolford. "Consumers have come to expect it in their online experiences, and we are building a platform that will do just that. The time to execute on that is now."

About Synergy One Lending

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 42 states and has Operational HUBS in Dallas, TX, Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, and Denver, CO. For more information visit http://www.S1L.com.

Contact: Aaron Nemec, [email protected]

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

Related Links

https://s1lending.com/

