Kristin Boehm Joins Behrman Communications As Digital Director

"In this age of rapid media transformation, digital now seamlessly blends with traditional. We are continuously pivoting to expand and elevate our digital services and capabilities," Nancy Behrman, founder and CEO of Behrman Communications, says. "With Kristin at the helm of our Digital Team, we offer a new level of expertise and strategic oversight. We are uniquely poised to help our clients seize the limitless opportunities of the digital landscape, and more meaningfully engage with consumers."

Prior to joining Behrman Communications, Kristin served as Digital Director at Hawkins International Public Relations. She previously worked at DKC in the Director role, managing, growing and mentoring a team of social media managers, content creators and digital strategists. She also has deep editorial experience, working for People.com for 10 years as News Editor, News and Engagement Director, and Deputy Editor. There she oversaw daily digital operations, was at the forefront of mobile and social growth, collaborated on product launches and paid partnerships, and worked to integrate the PEOPLE magazine print and digital teams to expand content offerings across all platforms. She served as News Editor and Online Editor of the New York Post from 2002 through 2007.

Kristin has worked closely with notable brands across beauty, health, wellness, travel, fashion and lifestyle, including Teva, L'Oréal, Seabourn, Jumby Bay Island, The Loren, Country Club Lima, The Big East, Jet.com, Hearst, Harley Pasternak, Mandy Ingber, Snapchat and WhoSay, as well as has hosted VIP guests at countless red carpet events, including the Golden Globe and Grammy Awards.

"I am thrilled to join the passionate and smart team at Behrman. I'm eager to shape and grow the digital department to new heights, in line with the agency's history of thinking outside the box, breaking the rules and setting new standards," says Kristin.

