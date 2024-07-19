KRISTIN ESS HAIR ALIGNS WITH GLAMSQUAD AS THEIR PREFERRED HAIR PARTNER

The affordable luxury hair care brand partners with Glamsquad to supply over 1,000 stylists with a curated selection of hairstyling products and accessories

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Ess Hair announces their partnership with Glamsquad, the leading on-demand beauty service that brings the salon experience directly to you. Kristin Ess Hair, known for their accessible line of professional level hair care and styling products, will be Glamsquad's preferred hair partner and will provide their network of over 1,000 hair stylists with a curated selection of premium styling products.

Glamsquad clientele across the country can now expect to see the Kristin Ess Hair range integrated into their appointments. Kristin Ess Hair has prepared celebrities' hair during this year's award show season, solidifying themselves as a go-to choice for hairstylists both on and off the red carpet. Renowned for mastering the art of perfectly imperfect hair, the brand has made it more accessible for people to achieve salon-level results with ease. Now, people across the country will be able to experience Kristin Ess Hair's innovative and award-winning product line in the comfort of their own homes with Glamsquad.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with the team at Maesa and we've been fans of Kristin Ess Hair since the beginning. When the opportunity arose to outfit the Glamsquad team with Kristin Ess products, we knew they would be the perfect haircare partner. We look forward to continuing to provide market-leading, in-home hairstyling services—now featuring Kristin Ess styling products," says David Goldweitz, Co-Founder & CEO of Glamsquad.

"We are committed to listening to our pros and understanding their brand preferences. When testing the Kristin Ess Hair line, they couldn't believe such beautifully-packaged, wonderfully-scented, highly-effective products could be so reasonably priced. We share their same sentiment and excitement about our partnership with Kristin Ess," says Gio Vaccaro, Co-Founder of Glamquad.

"Since the brand launch in 2017, Kristin Ess Hair has delivered luxury, salon-quality formulas at home," says Molly Kennedy, Vice President Kristin Ess Hair. "The brand's roots are in its stylist heritage; it is still the only female hairstylist-founded brand in mass. This is the perfect partnership to be expanding our network of professionals to the talented stylists within the Glamsquad community. Now you can experience a stylist blowout in the comfort of your own home while getting to experience the Kristin Ess brand! It's the perfect match. "

"Hair Artistry and Hair Styling are at the core of the Kristin Ess business. Partnering with Glamsquad means we are partnering with professionals all over the country to use our products on their clients for their countless beauty moments," says Oshiya Savur, Maesa CBO.

About Kristin Ess Hair

Kristin Ess Hair began with a simple idea: create an affordable collection of luxury haircare and styling products that would give everyone the chance to create modern, perfectly-imperfect hair. With over twenty years of expertise as a top hair stylist and colorist, along with her intimate insight into what products were truly needed to create the most beautiful hairstyles, Kristin developed the range of cleansers, conditioners, dry + wet stylers, glosses, styling tools, styling accessories, and hair accessories that we've all been waiting for.

Each product in the Kristin Ess Hair collection has been designed to either be used alone and integrated into your current hair care routine, or can be paired with other products in the line, which is made possible thanks to lightweight, buildable formulas. Versatile, easy-to-use, and incredibly high-performing, each Kristin Ess Hair product is formulated with Zip-Up Technology™, a strengthening complex designed to 'zip up' split ends and smooth the appearance of damaged cuticles while helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade. For more information visit www.Kristinesshair.com .

About Glamsquad

Since 2014, Glamsquad has eliminated bad hair days, chipped nails, and failed smokey eyes with a cutting edge digital platform that conveniently delivers a top-tier glam team directly to your doorstep–home, office or hotel suite. Available 365 days a year, our white-glove, on-demand beauty services include blowouts, hair styling, makeup, manicures and pedicures in NYC, LA, Miami, DC, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago and seasonally in the Hamptons, starting as early as 6 AM until 10 PM. For more information, please visit www.Glamsquad.com .

