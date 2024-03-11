Kristin Ess Hair Hot Tools Bring to Life the Most Show Stopping Hairstyles at 2024 Oscars

Celebrity hairstylists used Kristin Ess Hair's heat styling tools to prep Hollywood's biggest names for the 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Ess Hair was at the heart of all the action during the 2024 Oscars to help get stars Carey Mulligan, Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig, Gabrielle Union, and Quinta Burson's hair red-carpet ready. Renowned for being the go-to affordable luxury haircare brand, Kristin Ess Hair prepped some of the most prominent names in Hollywood for this year's Oscars and Vanity Fair party. In addition to offering a variety of wet care and hair styling products, the brand specializes in affordable, professional heat styling tools including wands, blow dryers, hair straighteners, and curling irons that all allow you to customize your experience to achieve your desired look.

From voluminous waves, to timeless updos, to sleek, classic ponytails, the Oscars 2024 red carpet looks were nothing short of glamorous this year. While there were a variety of hairstyles on the carpet, there was one clear major hair trend that took over and that was bobs. Carey Mulligan, Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, and Greta Gerwig were among the celebrities who showed off the short hair trend. Using hot tools from Kristin Ess Hair, their hairstylists created iconic looks to complement each of their personal styles. Please see below for the Kristin Ess Hair heat styling tools that were used by celebrity hairstylists at this year's Academy Awards.

About Kristin Ess Hair

Kristin Ess Hair began with a simple idea: create an affordable collection of luxury haircare and styling products that would give everyone the chance to create modern, perfectly imperfect hair. With 20+ years of expertise as a top hair stylist and colorist, along with her intimate insight into what products were truly needed to create the most beautiful hairstyles, Kristin developed the range of cleansers, conditioners, dry + wet stylers, glosses, styling tools, styling accessories, and hair accessories. Today the brand continues her legacy with groundbreaking products that deliver professional results at home. The Kristin Ess Hair brand is available at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers nationwide. @kristinesshair

