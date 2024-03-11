Kristin Ess Hair Hot Tools Bring to Life the Most Show Stopping Hairstyles at 2024 Oscars
Celebrity hairstylists used Kristin Ess Hair's heat styling tools to prep Hollywood's biggest names for the 2024 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Ess Hair was at the heart of all the action during the 2024 Oscars to help get stars Carey Mulligan, Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh, Greta Gerwig, Gabrielle Union, and Quinta Burson's hair red-carpet ready. Renowned for being the go-to affordable luxury haircare brand, Kristin Ess Hair prepped some of the most prominent names in Hollywood for this year's Oscars and Vanity Fair party. In addition to offering a variety of wet care and hair styling products, the brand specializes in affordable, professional heat styling tools including wands, blow dryers, hair straighteners, and curling irons that all allow you to customize your experience to achieve your desired look.
From voluminous waves, to timeless updos, to sleek, classic ponytails, the Oscars 2024 red carpet looks were nothing short of glamorous this year. While there were a variety of hairstyles on the carpet, there was one clear major hair trend that took over and that was bobs. Carey Mulligan, Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, and Greta Gerwig were among the celebrities who showed off the short hair trend. Using hot tools from Kristin Ess Hair, their hairstylists created iconic looks to complement each of their personal styles. Please see below for the Kristin Ess Hair heat styling tools that were used by celebrity hairstylists at this year's Academy Awards.
- Carey Mulligan: For Carey's Oscars look, hairstylist Jenny Cho wanted her hair to be as timeless as her dress. Jenny used the Kristin Ess Hair Setting Clips to start and blow dried her hair starting at the nape with a round brush. Once the hair was completely smoothed and dried, she used the Kristin Ess Hair Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron starting at the nape with a comb. She did this while slightly bending the ends and switching over to Kristin Ess Hair Titanium 3-In-1 Flat Iron to cover wider sections to run through the rest of the hair.
- Florence Pugh: Hairstylist Adir Abergel used Kristin Ess Hair Ionic Professional Blow Dryer to create volume in her red-carpet look. After each section of hair was fully dried, Adir curled Florence's strands with the Kristin Ess Hair Titanium 1 ¼-inch Curling Iron at the crown and switched to the Kristin Ess Hair Soft Bend Titanium 2-inch Curling Iron.
- Greta Gerwig: The inspiration for Great's look was Greta herself. Hairstylist x John D incorporated natural movement in the hair and a piece-y texture. Cool and effortless, with an edge, was the vibe for Greta's look. John D used the Kristin Ess Hair Style Assist Detangling Brush to ensure the product was evenly distributed and ready for drying. He also used the Kristin Ess Hair Ionic Professional Blow Dryer on hot heat and medium airflow, finishing off the blow dry with the Kristin Ess Hair Style Assist Detangling Round Brush to smooth and finish the ends of the hair. After the hair cooled he used the Kristin Ess Hair Nanoblack 3-in-1 Flat Iron on the medium heat setting to further smooth the ends and add texture to the style.
- Sydney Sweeney: Hairstylist Glen Oropeza created Sydney's voluminous bob by blow drying the hair with the Kristin Ess Hair Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush. He then used the Kristin Ess Hair Do It All Sectioning Clips, and went in with the blow dry brush in smaller sections to curl the hair underneath itself at the ends. Glen used the Kristin Ess Nanoblack 1 ¼-inch Curling Iron like a round brush to curl the ends under to lock in the soft bounce.
- Gabrielle Union: To create Gabrielle's up-do, hairstylist Larry Sims started off by using the Kristin Ess Hair Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush to give her a smooth blow out and scalp massage at the same time. He then used the Kristin Ess Hair Titanium 3-In-1 Flat Iron to straighten the hair. Larry then turned to the Kristin Ess Hair Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron to perfect those hard to reach areas before securing it into her perfectly snatched bun.
- Quinta Brunson: To achieve Quinta Brunson's voluminous red carpet waves, hairstylist Alexander Armand used Kristin Ess Hair Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush to blow her hair out and create the body in the hair. He then used the Kristin Ess Hair Do-It-All Sectioning Clips to section out the hair to straighten it with the Kristin Ess Hair Titanium 3-In-One Flat Iron while maintaining the body of the hair. Once the hair was smoothed out he used the Kristin Ess Hair Titanium 1 ¼-inchCurling Iron to curl her to going away from her face. Once the hair was fully curled, Alexander turned the Kristin Ess Hair Defining + Detailing Mini Flat Iron to smooth out the hairline and set it with Kristin Ess Hair Setting Clips. To finish the look he brushed the curls out with the Kristin Ess Hair Medium Detangling Brush to create the soft voluminous waves effect.
About Kristin Ess Hair
Kristin Ess Hair began with a simple idea: create an affordable collection of luxury haircare and styling products that would give everyone the chance to create modern, perfectly imperfect hair. With 20+ years of expertise as a top hair stylist and colorist, along with her intimate insight into what products were truly needed to create the most beautiful hairstyles, Kristin developed the range of cleansers, conditioners, dry + wet stylers, glosses, styling tools, styling accessories, and hair accessories. Today the brand continues her legacy with groundbreaking products that deliver professional results at home. The Kristin Ess Hair brand is available at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers nationwide. @kristinesshair
