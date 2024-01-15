Kristin Ess Hair Partners with Mara Roszak to Prep Emma Stone's Hair for The 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Mara Roszak used Kristin Ess Hair's heat styling tools to achieve Emma Stone's look for the 29th Critics Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma Stone's hairstylist called upon affordable luxury hair care brand, Kristin Ess Hair to get her red carpet ready for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with products that deliver stylish results on the red carpet or at home. Emma won for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Emma Stone attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak used Kristin Ess Hair's hot tools to prep Emma's hair for the 29th Critics Choice Awards. Mara used the brand's best-selling Ionic Professional Blow Dryer and 1 ¼" Curling Iron to get Emma red carpet ready. Please see below for a full breakdown from Mara on how she achieved this playful modern twist on the timeless bun.

The brand specializes in affordable, professional heat styling tools including wands, blow dryers, hair straighteners, and curling irons that all allow you to customize your experience to achieve your desired look.

Breakdown from Mara:

To create Emma's look, Mara used her full RŌZ line to prep the hair. Following this Mara used a boar bristle round brush and Kristin Ess' "Ionic Style Professional Blow Dryer". While hair was still warm, she used velcro rollers at the crown, to create added lasting soft volume.

To create the classic bun, Mara pulled Emma's hair back into a high ponytail. Then used the Kristin Ess 1 1/4" curling iron to mold Emma's hair into the desired shape, slowly securing the bun with pins to create an elegant yet modern, high shine twist.

About Kristin Ess Hair

Kristin Ess Hair began with a simple idea: create an affordable collection of luxury haircare and styling products that would give everyone the chance to create modern, perfectly-imperfect hair. With over twenty years of expertise as a top hair stylist and colorist, along with her intimate insight into what products were truly needed to create the most beautiful hairstyles, Kristin developed the range of cleansers, conditioners, dry + wet stylers, glosses, styling tools, styling accessories, and hair accessories that we've all been waiting for.

Each product in the Kristin Ess Hair collection has been designed to either be used alone and integrated into your current hair care routine or can be paired with other products in the line, which is made possible thanks to lightweight, buildable formulas. Versatile, easy-to-use, and incredibly high-performing, each Kristin Ess Hair product is formulated with Zip-Up Technology™, a strengthening complex designed to 'zip up' split ends and smooth the appearance of damaged cuticles while helping to protect hair from environmental stressors and color fade.

