Kristin Guillory named President of Cleco Cajun

Prior to joining the corporate finance team at Cleco, Kristin served as the director of financial analysis at Cleco Midstream where she worked to monetize unregulated assets and long-term contracts.

"Kristin's previous experience with Cleco's unregulated business, as well as her close work with Cleco operations has prepared her for success in this new role," said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC. "On behalf of the board and our executive leadership team, we are confident that Kristin will not only ensure we uphold the financial integrity of Cleco Cajun, but also strengthen the business."

Guillory earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette, as well as holds both designations of Chartered Financial Analyst and Louisiana CPA. Additionally, Guillory serves as Chairman of the Board for Fire District 18 in Lecompte, La.

"I am excited for the opportunity to once again work in the unregulated utility business," said Guillory. "More importantly, as a native Louisianan, I look forward to building relationships with our Louisiana cooperative customers and supporting them with economic development and growth opportunities across our state."

Guillory will assume her new role effective immediately.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Cahill

318-484-7411

SOURCE Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC