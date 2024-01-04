Kristin Lytle Assumes CEO Role at The Leader's Edge

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leader's Edge, a prominent provider of executive coaching and leadership development services, is pleased to announce Kristin Lytle as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kristin has acquired the company and is poised to lead it into a new chapter of growth and innovation.

Kristin brings a wealth of experience in talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, and organizational design. With a career that includes key roles at organizations such as Vanguard, Kohler Company, Whirlpool, and Target, Kristin has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive impactful and sustainable talent solutions aligned with business objectives.

"I am honored and enthusiastic to take on the role of CEO at The Leader's Edge. As we embark on this exciting journey, my commitment is to build upon the remarkable legacy created by Molly Shepard," said Kristin Lytle, CEO of the Leader's Edge. "With an exceptional team in place, we will drive innovation, foster growth, and continue delivering unparalleled value to our clients. The Leader's Edge is poised for the future, and I am thrilled to lead the way."

Kristin Lytle has a proven track record for developing scalable and sustainable talent solutions that empower leaders to unlock their full potential.

In addition to her corporate accomplishments, Kristin is an experienced executive coach, engaging presenter, and skilled facilitator. She holds a Bachelor's degree in International Business and Marketing with a minor in French, as well as a MBA with a concentration in Finance, both from Marquette University.

Kristin is actively involved in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and serving as a Board Member of the Committee of Seventy. She is also a member of The Forum of Executive Women and has dedicated eight years to career mentoring veterans through the American Corporate Partners (ACP).

About The Leader's Edge:

The Leader's Edge is an executive coaching and leadership development firm dedicated to empowering high-potential, executives, and C-suite leaders to advance their careers, enhance their performance, and amplify their impact on the business. With a focus on partnering with clients to retain top talent and cultivate skills in a dynamic workplace, TLE has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality services marked by a personalized approach for each client. For more information click here.

