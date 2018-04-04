Kristina Enander takes on her new position as of November 1, 2018. She succeeds Åke Westberg, who will retire from SCA.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, Vice President Group Communication, +46-60-19-34-98

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sca/r/kristina-enander-new-business-area-president-pulp,c2486677

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/600/2486677/815349.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristina-enander-new-business-area-president-pulp-300624151.html

SOURCE SCA