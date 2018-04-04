Kristina Enander New Business Area President Pulp

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristina Enander, presently manager of SCA's Ortviken paper mill, has been appointed new Business Area President Pulp.
SCA's Business Area Pulp comprise the Östrand pulp mill in Timrå, Sweden. One of Sweden's largest industrial investments ever is about to be concluded and put on stream. The extended pulp mill will have a capacity of one million tonnes of pulp per annum and will be the biggest production line for bleached softwood kraft pulp in the world.
Kristina Enander takes on her new position as of November 1, 2018. She succeeds Åke Westberg, who will retire from SCA.
