Kristine M. Shumack Appointed USO's New CFO

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristine M. Shumack, CPA, has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the United Service Organizations (USO), J.D. Crouch II, CEO and President, announced today.

Shumack began her career with the USO in 2006 as the director of finance, and in that time, its cash operating expenses have nearly doubled. At that time, the USO also began experiencing significant growth in revenue and operations as the needs of the military substantially increased due to prolonged combat during the Global War on Terrorism.

Over the past 14 years, Kristine has played a key leadership role in implementing improved financial systems, building financial processes and establishing sound controls. Most recently, Shumack served as the interim CFO.

"Kristine Shumack has shown great leadership and acumen in her work. Helping to shepherd the budget and finances of an organization our size is no easy task. Despite the challenges, Kristine has done an exceptional job in all of her roles here," Crouch said.

As CFO, Shumack will be responsible for leading all financial functions of the organization and will serve as a critical business partner to many other departments. She will serve on the senior leadership team and report to Crouch.

"It is a great honor to be part of this extraordinary organization's leadership team. The USO's mission is top of mind for me as I work to maximize every dollar provided to us to support our service members and their families," said Shumack.

Before coming to the USO, Shumack worked for private and public companies in various sectors, beginning her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Chicago. Shumack earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business with a major in accountancy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

A nonprofit, congressionally chartered, private organization, the USO relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporations to support its activities. With more than 250 locations worldwide, the USO is always by the side of our country's 5 million service members and their families. The USO provides programs and activities from when someone enters military service, throughout their deployments and when they leave. Last year, our centers were visited more than 8.1 million times, our programs served more than 4.1 million participants and we entertained 76,000 military attendees.

