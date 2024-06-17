KRISTY COX DEBUTS AT #1 ON US BILLBOARD BLUEGRASS ALBUMS CHART

The multi Golden Guitar (Australia's CMA) Award winner's 8th studio album is a collection of 11 powerful tracks, each one delivering a burst of raw emotion and energy.

"Kristy and I work really hard to find or write the best songs for every project we create, and we both sincerely feel this collection of 11 songs is the strongest she has ever recorded," says producer, Jerry Salley.

Referred to by Billboard Magazine as "One of Music Row's greatest veteran tunesmiths," Salley is the 2018 & 2019 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Songwriter of the Year and was named the 2003 SESAC Country Music Songwriter of the Year. Salley has had over 540 different songs recorded and his songs have sold in excess of 18 million records worldwide.

Countless country music stars have recorded his songs, including Reba McEntire ("I'm Gonna Take That Mountain," "Close To Crazy"), John Anderson ("I Fell In The Water"), Wade Hayes ("How Do You Sleep At Night"), Chris Stapleton ("Outlaw State Of Mind" on the Grammy award winning quadruple-platinum album Traveller), Toby Keith, Sara Evans, Patty Loveless, Joe Nichols, Darryl Worley, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Neal McCoy, Mark Chesnutt and many, many more.

"I am grateful to have produced our 8th album in a row contributing to her illustrious career. Gaining more and more recognition and awards with every project, 'Let It Burn' is burning up the charts as she continues to be one of the hottest and most popular vocalists in the bluegrass genre in America and her native Australia!"

Kristy's latest single, "Front Porch of Paradise," is hitting radio and tv airwaves as we speak.

As Jerry Salley says: "Crank it up," he adds, "and prepare yourself as Kristy's performance of these songs are smoking hot on this new album!"

All Kristy's music links and socials can be found here: https://linktr.ee/kristycox

SOURCE Kristy Cox