Kristy Gierosky joins himagine solutions, an Omega Healthcare Company, as Vice President of Marketing

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- himagine solutions announced that Kristy Gierosky has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. A subsidiary of Omega Healthcare, himagine is a leading US-based provider for end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions. The company supports its healthcare clients across the entire revenue continuum – front, middle, and back-office - with the broadest range of services in the industry, including Scheduling, Registration, Verification and Eligibility, Coding, Charge Capture, Billing, A/R Follow-Up, Denial Management, and Underpayment Recovery and Analysis. With more than 18,000 employees serving more than 300 major healthcare providers across all 50 states, himagine's global delivery platform means unparalleled scalability and responsiveness around the clock.

As himagine's Vice President of Marketing, Kristy will oversee all planning, development, and execution of the company's marketing initiatives, including branding, lead generation, communications, product positioning, competitive intelligence, advertising, and events. Kristy brings more than twenty years of healthcare product and growth marketing experience, including revenue cycle management, technology, and clinical drug information. Most recently, Kristy was Director of Marketing for Quadax's Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Solutions. Prior to Quadax, Kristy was Product Marketing Manager for PartsSource and Global Marketing Manager for Wolters Kluwer.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Education in Educational Psychology from Kent State University.

"It's a big win for himagine to bring someone of Kristy's caliber on board," said Michael DiMarco, Chief Revenue Officer of Omega Healthcare / himagine solutions. "She has that rare combination of demonstrated marketing expertise and deep industry knowledge that himagine needs to support future growth plans."

"I'm extremely enthused to join a healthcare industry leader like himagine," said Gierosky. "I've known the company by reputation for years, have followed their success, and been impressed by the way they treat customers in our industry. I am excited to join an industry-leading team that continues to innovate and grow".

About himagine Solutions

himagine solutions, a member of the Omega Healthcare family of companies, is the leading US-based provider of middle revenue cycle services including coding, registry, audit, education, and CDI. Coupled with Omega they are now a leading provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management. With more than 18,000 employees serving more than 300 major healthcare providers across all 50 states, Omega / himagine delivers unparalleled scalability and responsiveness around the clock - 24/7/365. Our size and global presence also mean significant cost savings compared to smaller, geographically narrower competitors. Omega / himagine supports your revenue cycle goals across the entire revenue continuum – front, middle and back-office - with the broadest range of RCM services in the industry, including Scheduling, Registration, Verification and Eligibility, Coding, Charge Capture, Billing, A/R Follow-Up, Denial Management, and Underpayment Recovery and Analysis. For more information, visit https://himaginesolutions.com.

