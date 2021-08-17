Kristyn DeRaffele joins Rev.com as Chief People Officer

DeRaffele joins Rev after serving as vice president of human resources at Southwest Key Programs, a large nonprofit based in Austin. Her nearly 30-year career includes leading HR for high-growth global organizations with a focus on complex, highly dispersed workforces that include on-demand work opportunities.

"I could not be more excited for Kristyn to join our leadership team," said Rev CEO Jason Chicola. "Her experience leading highly diverse and complex teams will serve us well as we continue growing rapidly. She is the forward-looking leader we need to provide the best experience for our team members."

Prior to her work at Southwest Key Programs, DeRaffele was vice president of people at ModSquad where she built a global HR team to support a remote workforce that spanned more than 50 countries. At Stella & Dot, she shaped the training program strategy and helped grow its independent global salesforce from 5,500 to 30,000 people in less than three years. Her experience also includes work with The Sak, a fashion accessories company, and work as an independent HR consultant.

"I've always been drawn to mission-driven organizations like Rev," said DeRaffele. "I greatly admire the company's mission to create great work-anywhere jobs and its larger vision of understanding every human voice. Joining the team during this period of tremendous growth is thrilling, and I'm excited to help Rev continue to build on its incredible company culture."

Rev's workforce has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. The company currently has more than 40 job openings across all of its teams, including operations, marketing, sales, and engineering.

Founded in 2010 with the mission to create great work-anywhere jobs, Rev is widely recognized as the best, most reliable speech-to-text service provider in the world, offering unmatched speed, accuracy, consistency, and affordability. Rev's speech-to-text services are powered by artificial intelligence and perfected by a community of skilled freelancers. The company provides transcription, captions, subtitles, and translation services to more than 170,000 customers and 60 percent of the Fortune 500 and has been recognized as one of America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies by Forbes. Rev has also been named a Best Place to Work by Inc., Comparably, and Built In Austin. Learn more at rev.com.

