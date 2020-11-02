Kristyn Snyer McKenna is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristyn Snyer McKenna is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Lawyer for her excellence and outstanding contributions to the Legal field.

A highly respected attorney, Ms. Snyer McKenna has garnered 26 years of professional experience and extensive knowledge in special education appeals, civil litigation, probation violation, child custody, visitation, adoption, guardianships, delinquency, possession of drugs and alcohol, drunk driving, shoplifting, and more. Since 1994, she is well-known as the owner of a private firm located in Bedford, where she represents children before the Middlesex County Juvenile Court in delinquency and CRA matters, and provide legal counsel in Care and Protection matters, as well as Guardianships for both parents and children before the Juvenile Court.



Throughout her distinguished career, she has become renowned for being an effective educational advocate and a strong leader before the Board of Special Education and Middlesex Juvenile Court. In addition to her work as an attorney, she has served the past 12 years as an instructor at Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg where she teaches public school law. In light of her dedication and commitment to juvenile rights, Ms. Snyer McKenna was awarded the 2008 Judge Blitzman Award and featured in the 71st edition of Who's Who.



To prepare for her acclaimed career, Ms. Snyer McKenna completed her undergraduate studies at the College of the Holy Cross, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1990. Soon thereafter, she enrolled at Suffolk University Law School, one of the top 150 law schools in the United States and graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 1993. Following her law degree, she was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in the same year.



A frontrunner in the legal field, Ms. Snyer McKenna remains up to date with the latest developments maintaining active memberships with the National Association of Counsel for Children, Massachusetts Juvenile Bar Association, and Juvenile Justice Center. She has been an active member in her community, serving as a board member for Merrimack Valley Catholic Charities and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lowell.



In her spare time, Ms. Snyer McKenna likes to sing and ride bikes.



Ms. Snyer McKenna dedicates this recognition her mother, Ann Marie Sawyer.



