Kriya Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kriya Therapeutics, a next generation gene therapy company focused on developing transformative treatments for highly prevalent diseases, announced today that its CEO, Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., will present at multiple upcoming healthcare conferences in September and October. These include the following:

Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 8th

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16th

Time: 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17th

Time: 3:20 PM ET / 12:20 PM PT

Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 6th

Time: 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT

About Kriya Therapeutics

Kriya Therapeutics is a next-generation gene therapy company focused on developing transformative treatments for highly prevalent serious diseases. With core operations in California and North Carolina, Kriya's technology-enabled platform is directed to the rational design and clinical translation of gene therapies for large patient populations. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com.

