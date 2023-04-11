KRNT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Kornit Digital Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRNT).

Class Period: February 17, 2021 – July 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Kornit investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's digital printing business was beset by significant quality control problems and deficient customer service; (ii) as a result, Kornit was more vulnerable to pressure from competitors than it had represented and lacked the competitive advantages it touted to investors; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Kornit lost market share to competitors, which led to a decline in the Company's revenues, as Kornit's dissatisfied customers sought out alternative options for their digital printing needs.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

