Kroger adds Hispanic-Inspired Mercado Brand to exclusive Our Brands' Roster

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

02 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

Authentic line celebrates traditional Hispanic culinary heritage

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of Kroger® Mercado, a Hispanic-inspired brand joining the retailer's Our Brands' roster of products exclusively sold at Kroger Family of Stores. Kroger® Mercado's expansive assortment now offers more than 50 products, including items such as fresh meat, beverages, snacks, sides, desserts and more.

Continue Reading
Kroger adds Hispanic-Inspired Mercado Brand to exclusive Our Brands’ Roster.
Kroger adds Hispanic-Inspired Mercado Brand to exclusive Our Brands’ Roster.

"Kroger® Mercado embraces Hispanic culinary heritage with the quality and innovation our customers have come to know and expect from Our Brands," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "We are thrilled to offer authentic products that are accessible and exceptional in quality, creating a brand that fills a void for some customers and creates a cultural experience for others. Kroger® Mercado is Fresh for Everyone."

Kroger® Mercado celebrates the tradition of Latin American foods with authentically inspired products. The line includes a range of items including core Hispanic ingredients needed to make a favorite treasured recipe to deliciously sweet and refreshing beverages.

Kroger® Mercado products to try:

Kroger's Our Brands includes more than 13,000 quality guaranteed items that families know they can trust from customers' favorite brands such as Private Selection®, Simple Truth®, Murray's Cheese, Home Chef®, Smart Way™, Vitacost® and more.

Kroger® Mercado products and Kroger's Our Brands items can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

Media assets available for download here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger Health Nourishing Change Summit Convenes Leaders, Advances Food as Medicine Movement

Kroger Highlights Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress in Annual Sustainability Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.