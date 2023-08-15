Kroger and 80 Acres Farms to Reach More Customers

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

15 Aug, 2023, 09:10 ET

CINCINNATI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and 80 Acres Farms, a leading global vertical farming company, are working together to bring fresh, clean produce to more households.

80 Acres Farms has been a supplier to Kroger since 2019, starting with a single store in downtown Cincinnati and growing to more than 300 stores across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky in 2021. Following today's announcement, the company plans to serve about 1,000 Kroger stores across the Midwest and Southeast.

Continue Reading
Packages of lettuce
Packages of lettuce

"At Kroger, we believe everyone deserves access to fresh, delicious food," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of fresh merchandising. "80 Acres' unique approach and technology enables us to offer fresh, nutritious produce to our customers while advancing sustainable growing practices. Together, we'll expand the reach of these long-lasting and great-tasting 80 Acres Farms items year-round."

80 Acres Farms grows pesticide-free produce—including salad blends, herbs and tomatoes—entirely indoors using fewer natural resources. Currently, the company operates production farms in Ohio and Kentucky, as well as research facilities in Arkansas and The Netherlands. The company's newest farm in Florence, Kentucky, commenced operations in December 2022 and will supply approximately 40 million servings of produce annually. 80 Acres Farms is preparing to open another next-generation farm in Georgia, with more locations on the way.

Kroger is bringing 80 Acres Farms' fresh produce to new geographies, including Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia in early 2023 and continuing into the Mid-Atlantic and Delta regions in the fall. Soon, 80 Acres Farms will supply Kroger customers with products beyond the company's existing salad blends, including grab-and-go fresh meals.

"Retailers have long been attracted to indoor farming because of its potential to supply fresh, healthy and great-tasting produce in a more environmentally sustainable and resilient manner," said 80 Acres Farms co-founder and CEO Mike Zelkind. "Kroger recognizes the importance of vertical farming in our nation's future food supply chain, and the value we deliver by offering differentiated products that customers love."

About The Kroger Co.
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About 80 Acres Farms
80 Acres Farms, a vertical farming leader based in Hamilton, Ohio, operates indoor farms built with world-class technology and analytics by the company's tech-focused subsidiary, Infinite Acres. 80 Acres Farms provides consumers with a range of pesticide-free harvests that last longer at home, reducing food waste, and exceed the highest standards in food safety. Consumers can find the company's greens, herbs, fruits, and vegetables at retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, Dorothy Lane Markets, Jungle Jim's Markets, and foodservice distributors including Sysco and US Foods.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger Health Shares Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Ideas

Kroger to Bring More Resources to 700,000+ Associates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.