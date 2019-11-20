Kroger and DRINKS Toast to Home Wine Delivery This Holiday Season

The "build-your-own pack" feature allows shoppers to customize their packs by selecting each individual wine. The service features a collection of more than 45 award-winning wines chosen by winemakers and sommeliers for their outstanding quality and value and classic flavor profiles.

"Kroger is continuously broadening how customers can engage with us no matter what their needs are. Our mission is to serve our customers anything, anytime, anywhere, and Kroger Wine represents an additional way our customers can shop with us," said Jody Kalmbach, Kroger's group vice president of product experience. "With the new 'build-your-own pack' feature, Kroger has brought its industry-leading convenience and personalization to the online wine-buying experience and expanded our leadership in the wine category."

To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Kroger Wine also announced a new promotion: from November 25 through December 9, customers can use the code CYBER50 to receive $50 off all 12 pack wine collections, excluding the Discovery and Winter White packs. The discount equates to wine for as little as $8.50 a bottle, with shipping included.

The new announcements come on the heels of Kroger Wine's introduction in late 2018. The program established Kroger as the first grocery retailer to launch a ship-to-home wine service. Together, Kroger and DRINKS introduced new levels of innovation by merging online grocery and wine e-commerce.

"We are proud of our partnership with Kroger, which achieves the vision of making great wine accessible to more American households in the way consumers are increasingly shopping — online," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder and CEO, DRINKS. "By leveraging our scalable platform, Kroger became the first grocery retailer of its kind to offer a ship-to-home wine program that brings the flexibility, convenience and personalization of e-commerce to the wine shopping experience. We are excited to work with Kroger to uniquely meet the tastes and needs of consumers around the United States."

Kroger Wine first launched in 14 states. Earlier this year, the program expanded to customers in Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. Today, the program expanded to millions more in Arizona. The service is now available in 19 states and Washington D.C., representing 58 million households, both inside and outside Kroger's brick and mortar footprint of nearly 2,800 retail stores.

To purchase, shoppers simply visit wine.kroger.com. After confirming their delivery state and legal drinking age, they can search a curated wine assortment and create a custom pack, or consider joining the quarterly membership club. Wines range in price from $10-$16 per bottle with no additional shipping fees for home delivery.

To download photography of featured Kroger Wine products, visit here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

About DRINKS

Drinks Holdings, Inc. (http://www.drinks.com) leverages proprietary technology and a groundbreaking big data infrastructure to transform the way customers buy adult beverages, starting with the $70B wine industry. DRINKS offers the nation's only plug-and-play platform for digital merchants and brick-and-mortar retailers alike to rapidly start marketing award-winning wine online to their customers across the USA. DRINKS was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, CA by a seasoned team of digital marketing, technology, and alcohol beverage industry experts.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

